- 17cu.ft Fridge converted into a thermostat controlled paint, stain, caulk storage cabinet $25, antique vanity with mirror $25, 1930’s day bed $25. 443-941-4193
- 265 gal. oil tank w/stand free 724-747-9373
- 2007 Martin acoustic guitar w/case $1,400, Fender bass w/amp $350 410-726-7793
- 2019 Gravely 60″ 0-turn mower $6,500, 2007 Honda VTX m/c $3,500, set of 255/65-17 wheels and tires $300 894-5713
- Baby boy shower decorations, Throw pillows bright colors, Large wall mirror Call or text 757-710-0132
- White cabinet 48″ high, cart, 3’x5′ mirror all item free 787-7542
- New 42″ lawn sweeper $225 665-7927
- 8′ pick up camper shell FREE 894-9719
- Living room set $50 665-4932
- Mobile home for rent $600mo. make application by calling 757-990-4125
- 40 gal. water heater $125, concrete steps $200, diesel Bobcat $10,500 710-5238
- LTB adult tricycle, burn barrel, LF someone to do yard work 678-6342
- Total gym $50, 2.5 KW generator $200 442-3609
- LB automatic pick up/van, looking to rent trailer/house in Maryland, LF boom boxes 410-422-8973
- LF the person with the 12 qt. Dutch oven please call 732-567-6598
