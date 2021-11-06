  1. 17cu.ft Fridge converted into a thermostat controlled paint, stain, caulk storage cabinet $25, antique vanity with mirror $25, 1930’s day bed $25. 443-941-4193
  2. 265 gal. oil tank w/stand free  724-747-9373
  3. 2007 Martin acoustic guitar w/case $1,400, Fender bass w/amp  $350  410-726-7793
  4. 2019 Gravely 60″ 0-turn mower $6,500, 2007 Honda VTX m/c $3,500, set of 255/65-17 wheels and tires $300 894-5713
  5. Baby boy shower decorations, Throw pillows bright colors, Large wall mirror Call or text 757-710-0132
  6. White cabinet 48″ high, cart, 3’x5′ mirror all item free 787-7542
  7. New 42″ lawn sweeper  $225  665-7927
  8. 8′ pick up camper shell  FREE  894-9719
  9. Living room set $50  665-4932
  10. Mobile home for rent $600mo. make application by calling 757-990-4125
  11. 40 gal. water heater $125, concrete steps $200, diesel Bobcat $10,500 710-5238
  12. LTB adult tricycle, burn barrel, LF someone to do yard work  678-6342
  13. Total gym $50, 2.5 KW generator $200 442-3609
  14. LB automatic pick up/van, looking to rent trailer/house in Maryland, LF boom boxes 410-422-8973
  15. LF the person with the 12 qt. Dutch oven please call 732-567-6598