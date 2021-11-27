- L/F full time auto mechanic position have ASE certifications 20 yrs experience also ac certification looking for full time job 609-780-4960
- Washer for sale good condition 75 dollars 757-710-3192
- 2 50cc scooters $300 each, Kubota riding mower 52″ $750, set of tires /wheels for Ford 6 lug wheels $250 894-5713
- Free straw for outside dogs and cats call or text 757-999-4999
- 4 used tires 245/75R16 LF junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566
- LF home for a kitten, free 442-3366 aft. 5pm
- LF cheap car, LF cheap truck, LF 2 br. house/trailer 410-422-8973
- 40 gal. elec. water heater $125, diesel Bobcat $10,500 710-5238
