  1. L/F full time auto mechanic position have ASE certifications 20 yrs experience also ac certification looking for full time job  609-780-4960
  2. Washer for sale good condition 75 dollars  757-710-3192
  3. 2  50cc scooters $300 each, Kubota riding mower 52″ $750, set of tires /wheels for Ford 6 lug wheels $250  894-5713
  4. Free straw for outside dogs and cats call or text 757-999-4999
  5. 4 used tires 245/75R16 LF junk appliances and scrap metal  678-2566
  6. LF home for a kitten, free 442-3366 aft. 5pm
  7. LF cheap car, LF cheap truck, LF 2 br. house/trailer   410-422-8973
  8. 40 gal. elec. water heater $125, diesel Bobcat $10,500  710-5238
Eastern Shore Community Services Board