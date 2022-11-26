- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- LF a microwave cart 757-710-1025
- LF a bouncy or ricking horse 757-709-9176
- LF an orbital buffer/polisher, LF a ukulele 757-710-6779
- For sale 54″ Husqvarna mower 757-694-7726
- 2007 Honda VTX m/c $4,200, 2005 GMC Envoy $7,000, 2 men’s rings size 9 $1,500 for the pair 757-894-5713
- Exercise bike $75, set of wedding rings men’s size 12, women’s size 8 $200 757-709-2301
- for sale 300 gal. totes, 55 gal. drums metal and plastic, 2 camper shells 757-505-6863
- LF room to rent between Parksley and Melfa 757-709-4685
- For sale 2 hand carts, 2 girls bikes, large Christmas wreath 757-678-28
- LF someone to clean a house 757-665-5464
- New Ibanez bass guitar w/amp $175, Kettler exercise bike $150, assorted drums 757-710-1490
- LF cord of seasoned fire wood 757-709-9709
- Women’s bike $50, Christmas tree $5 757-442-3850
- For sale 2001 International dump truck, John Deere back hoe 757-710-0810
