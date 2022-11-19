- Looking for a clean non smoking room to rent or Studio apartment from Atlantic to Salisbury. Call : 410-208-8864
- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- 4 Sale 2017 Blue Ford Escape 4D 4WD SE 1.5L Eco boost Engine 31,930 miles. Asking $20,000 or OBO call 757.787.7376
- 2 leather couches $225 757-328-8409
- New 5,500 lb. winch $200, Pair of men’s boots size 13 new $75, 787-894-6319
- 2019 Quay on/off road m/c $2,200, 5’x10′ utility trailer $500, 20 ga. bolt action shot gun with .22 rifle combo w/case $450 757-894-5713
- Exercise bike for sale $30 757-442-2203
- 55 gal. steel or plastic drums, 2 camper shells 8′ and 6′, 300 gal. totes 757-505-6863
