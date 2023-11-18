SWAP SHOP SATURDAY NOVEMBER 18, 2023

November 18, 2023
 |
1.Looking for an older typewriter for person with special needs. This young adult will be fascinated with using this device. The typewriter similar used in the television show – Murder She Wrote. Call 757-387-2727

2.Trolling Motor. Never been used. It’s saltwater ready. Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transom mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

3.Looking for someone to build a one bedroom guest house. Affordable price  757-358-9759

4.Pecans $5 bucket, fresh brown eggs $3.50 doz. 757-665-6279

5.30′ Fleetwood camper $6,000, 20′ equip. trailer $2,200, LF weight bench 757-710-5238

6.LF someone to do ceiling work 757-824-4545

7.LF frim and tire for 1999 Ford F-150, LF a place to rent in Maryland 410-422-8973

8.Floating water fowl blind 14′ aluminum boat w/trailer $750 757-709-9387

9.Gas cook stove $50 757-387-2044

10.Mincota trolling motor best offer, Renni 18,000 gas heater $175, adjustable pick up ladder rack $60 757-742-2983

11. 2010 Ford F-150 $6,000, LF junk appliances/scrap metal 757-678-2566

12.For sale boat anchors for sale large and small 757-710-3767

13.For sale oyster cages w/accs., tractor w/bush hog 757-505-6863

14.Quay on/off road motorcycle $1,500, 2002 Mazda p/u $5,000, pair of kerosene heaters $60  757-894-5713

 

