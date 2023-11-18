SWAP SHOP SATURDAY NOVEMBER 18, 2023

1.Looking for an older typewriter for person with special needs. This young adult will be fascinated with using this device. The typewriter similar used in the television show – Murder She Wrote. Call 757-387-2727

2.Trolling Motor. Never been used. It’s saltwater ready. Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transom mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

3.Looking for someone to build a one bedroom guest house. Affordable price 757-358-9759

4.Pecans $5 bucket, fresh brown eggs $3.50 doz. 757-665-6279

5.30′ Fleetwood camper $6,000, 20′ equip. trailer $2,200, LF weight bench 757-710-5238

6.LF someone to do ceiling work 757-824-4545

7.LF frim and tire for 1999 Ford F-150, LF a place to rent in Maryland 410-422-8973

8.Floating water fowl blind 14′ aluminum boat w/trailer $750 757-709-9387

9.Gas cook stove $50 757-387-2044

10.Mincota trolling motor best offer, Renni 18,000 gas heater $175, adjustable pick up ladder rack $60 757-742-2983

11. 2010 Ford F-150 $6,000, LF junk appliances/scrap metal 757-678-2566

12.For sale boat anchors for sale large and small 757-710-3767

13.For sale oyster cages w/accs., tractor w/bush hog 757-505-6863

14.Quay on/off road motorcycle $1,500, 2002 Mazda p/u $5,000, pair of kerosene heaters $60 757-894-5713