SWAP SHOP SATURDAY NOVEMBER 11, 2023

November 11, 2023
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.A full size adjustable bed with mattress. Foot and head raise and lower. Wireless remote. Fully functional. Good condition. 250.00. Can only be picked up on Wednesday November 15th. 757-710-1978

2.KITTENS FREE TO A GOOD HOME. 1 GRAY & WHITE, 1 SOLID GRAY, 2 BLACK & WHITE, & 2 SOLID BLACK. WILL BE 6 WEEKS OLD THIS COMING TUESDAY. CALL 757-693-0720

3.LF the person who had 2 snapper mowers and wanted there shed cleaned out call 757-710-8042

4.5 wheels/tires off a Jeep 2021 $600, Quay on/off m/c $1,800, Mazda p/u 4×4 $5,000 757-894-5713

bojangles porkchop biscuit

5.Set of tires/rims 31x10R15 $150, 2010 Ford F-150 $6,000, will pick up junk appliances/scrap metal for free 757-678-2566

6.LF historic advertising, event announcements etc. 757-710-4365

7.Manufactured home new furnace $1,200, 18″ duct work various lengths $100 757-990-2269

8.Amana top load washer $125 757-894-6741

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

9.LF 2 bedroom trailer for rent in Maryland 410-422-8973

10.Burn barrels $30 ea., wheel chair $75 obo, stage speakers for sale 757-710-1490

11.102 goose decoys $200, sea duck decoy rig $75, boat trailer $50 757-442-6669 aft. 5 pm

12.Pies for sale sweet potato, pumpkin, deep dish for the holidays 757-698-1540

 

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

November 11, 2023, 10:01 am
Clear sky
N
Clear sky
52°F
0 mph
Apparent: 51°F
Pressure: 1028 mb
Humidity: 75%
Winds: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 1.57
Sunrise: 6:38 am
Sunset: 4:55 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

bugmasters

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Throwback Thursday WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber