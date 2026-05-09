SWAP SHOP SATURDAY ,MAY 9, 2026

May 9, 2026
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SwapShop
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1.Bentwood rocking chair cane back and seat. Black frame. Excellent condition. $60 Large Canadian Goose picture, matted and in wooden frame. $25 pick up in Marion Station MD 443-614-8179

2.Dresser $15 757-709-4752

3.German Shepards to a good home, female canary $50 410-726-3371

4.2 aluminum baseball bats 32″ and 33″ $50 each 757-505-6494

5.Lf free male puppies, 4 pc. dresser set $650 757-678-2566

6.LF a female German Shepard to mate with male 609-658-3777

7.2021 8’x20′ enclosed care trailer w/collectables inside $8,000, 2022 Mercury 6 hp.4 stroke outboard motor never run $1,550 631-774-3739

8.1990 Cadilliac Sedan De Ville 59,00 original miles $8,700, LF 1994 Toyota p/u motor in good condition, LF bumper ends for a 1955 Cadilliac series 62 207-375-4475

 

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Local Weather

May 9, 2026, 9:56 am
Scattered clouds
SSW
Scattered clouds
68°F
11 mph
Apparent: 67°F
Pressure: 1014 mb
Humidity: 60%
Winds: 11 mph SSW
Windgusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 3.22
Sunrise: 5:58 am
Sunset: 7:59 pm
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