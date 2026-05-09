SWAP SHOP SATURDAY ,MAY 9, 2026

1.Bentwood rocking chair cane back and seat. Black frame. Excellent condition. $60 Large Canadian Goose picture, matted and in wooden frame. $25 pick up in Marion Station MD 443-614-8179
2.Dresser $15 757-709-4752
3.German Shepards to a good home, female canary $50 410-726-3371
4.2 aluminum baseball bats 32″ and 33″ $50 each 757-505-6494
5.Lf free male puppies, 4 pc. dresser set $650 757-678-2566
6.LF a female German Shepard to mate with male 609-658-3777
7.2021 8’x20′ enclosed care trailer w/collectables inside $8,000, 2022 Mercury 6 hp.4 stroke outboard motor never run $1,550 631-774-3739
8.1990 Cadilliac Sedan De Ville 59,00 original miles $8,700, LF 1994 Toyota p/u motor in good condition, LF bumper ends for a 1955 Cadilliac series 62 207-375-4475