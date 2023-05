https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FYrDPAKftI

MORNING GOLD: Today's thoughts come from the first thing I saw at work today combined with my personal writings in 2018. The sight of the sunrise, heralding a new day, shining across the field and silhouetting the tractor got me thinking about growing. Not just growing plants but how we grow as people. It is not just sunshine that helps things grow but also the rain.In 2018 I wrote, "Why do bad things happen to good people?"We have all heard- and maybe asked- that question more than once in our lives. Of course "bad things" - tests, trials, hard times, challenges, whatever you call them- do not discriminate. They happen to all of us.Instead of looking at misfortune as a "bad thing," I look at them as teachers. If we look hard enough, if we do not give up when we feel like we cannot take one more step, not only will we get to the other side of the "bad things" but we will also come out stronger, different and possibly even better versions of ourselves.My own words came back to me this morning. It was a thought I had written last fall: " All of life's storms hurt to varying degrees, some more than others.Instead of trying to hide from my storm, running away to avoid getting wet and becoming depressed because it was still "raining" for months, I chose to go headlong into the storm. I dealt with the multitude of things that were tossing me about. I leaned on others and asked for help when I needed it. I learned to go out and do things on my own without heartache. I got soaking wet standing in the middle of my raging storm. I've let it rain and rain and rain on me until I was drenched by it.And, do you know what happened? The longer I stood in my storm, absorbing all that moisture, I became the storm. Once the storm was mine, I could get back to being the captain of my sea.Everyone's road is different, this is how mine is unfolding."This was an important reminder today. For anyone going through storms in life, do your best to hang in there during those "bad things" and know that good CAN come from whatever the challenges may be.I backed up the gold thoughts with David Archuleta's song Things Are Gonna Get Better(listen here:Everybody's got a time in their lifeWhen everything hurts and nothing's right.But you gotta walk on, yeah you gotta walk on.Everybody's got a piece of their heartThat's been stepped on and torn apart.But you gotta be strong, yeah you gotta walk on.'Cause I, know, it's hard to have the strength and,Sometimes, you can't get through the day, but,Things keep floating by like the river in the night.But I know things are gonna get better,And I know things are gonna be fine.And I know things are gonna get better.Life is gonna get better, yeah we're gonna be fine.Everybody's got that one regret,No matter how they try, they can't forget.But you gotta move on, yeah you gotta move on.And everybody's got someone they've lost,And they can't believe they're really gone.But you gotta live on, yeah you gotta live on.'Cause I, know, it's hard to have the strength and,Sometimes, all you feel is pain, but,Time keeps floating by on the river in the night.But I know things are gonna get better,And I know things are gonna be fine.And I know things are gonna get better.Life is gonna get better, yeah we're gonna be fine.And I know there's hope.I see it in your eyes.So take me, touch me.'Cause with a little bit of love, we can win the fight.With a little bit of love we can see the light.With a little bit of love it'll be alright.I know things are gonna get better,And I know things are gonna be fine.Yeah I know, life is gonna get betterStanding here together, yeah we're gonna be fine.Walk, walk, walk the line and,Keep, keep, keep walking on.Keep, keep, keep walking on.