SWAP SHOP SATURDAY MAY 30, 2026

1.Looking for someone to work pulling weeds for $13/hour on a wooded lot near Pungoteague. call and leave message at 757-414-0074.

2.14’Alumacraft, 8hp Yamaha, trailer,many extras! $2,500.00 1 1/2 AC Hunting Property! $5,000 757-894-1368

3.LF a gas powered pressure washer in good running condition 757-894-1696

4.Wooden baby crib needs mattress $100, baby chicks $6 ea. have to by 2 757-665-6279

5.Looking for kitten for sale, or free to good loving home!! You can reach me at 757-678-2307

6.For sale old comic books, Bayliner ski boat, 120 hp. Mercury motor and trailer $1,500 301-775-1562

7.Samson Galaxy phone $20 757-709-4752

8.Looking for a 15 inch rim for a ford or dodge. Should be 5 by 4.5 bolt pattern. 757-710-7388