1. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer.2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft $300.00 or best offer, the other is 10ft. for $600.00 or best offer 757-789-5287 ask for Sandy

2. 2007 VTX Honda m/c $4,000, Evenride 60″ commercial mower $3,500, Husqvarna riding mower $2,200 757-894-5713

3. Comfort lift recliner $100, queen size sleeper sofa FREE 757-692-2684

4. dog cages, hunting guns for sale 757-678-3840

5.Cell phone $15 757-709-1930

6. Car parts 757-710-4365

7. 2 male Yorkie puppies for sale 607-437-4782

8. 2 door fridge $250, washer/dryer $100 757-709-9255

9. 23′ Wellcraft boat, 1993 Chevy Corvette 804-436-7350

10. Tankless LP gas water heater $800 757-894-5321

11. 16′ canoe, Guinea birds for sale 757-824-0046