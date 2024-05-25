SWAP SHOP SATURDAY MAY 25, 2024

1.Used golf balls. $50 for 300 plus balls. / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) One left hand one right hand. $30 each. / Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50 each. 302-430-4645

2.for sale old house doors, 2 log splitters, safe 757-442-0651

3.2 pc leather couch and loveseat $800, antique sink and tubs for sale, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

4.Red sex link laying hens around a year old $10 per bird Farm fresh eggs. 12 eggs $4 Aluminum tool box for a full size truck. $75 757-894-9719

5.Little black kitten with 2 white dots. Only 5 weeks old. Healthy and active. Free but must have vet reference.

Long haired buff colored male, 5 month old. I will pay to have him neutered and have rabis shot. $25.

Also 5 month old gray kitten with white toes, bib and tummy. Very sweet. I Have paid to neuter him. Need vet reference and $25. 757-710-9576

6.Twin bed $35 757-894-7228

7.LF pair of side mount tool boxes for a small pick up 757-990-1120

8.Hop Point top load washer $150 757-710-2231

9.Mini Mouse stroller/car seat $65, computer stuff for sale 410-913-7413

10.Portable hammock w/frame $50, 65 qt. Artic cooler $150 757-694-5150

11.LF a rim for a 2022 Toyota Tundra 6 lug 757-678-3840

12.9.9 hp. Johnson long shaft outboard motor $500 757-894-1368

13.2 gas power washers $75 ea. or $125 for both text 757-999-4670