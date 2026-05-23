SWAP SHOP SATURDAY MAY 23, 2026

1.Looking for a cat or young kitten, Free or a low cost fee 757-666-7383 I live in Northampton County and would need it brought to my home. If they don’t reach me, leave a voicemail thank you

2.14′ AlumaCraft 8hp Yamaha Trailer Rigged and Ready to Fish! $2,500.00 OBO. Hunting Property 1 1/2 AC Excellent Deer Hunting! $4,500.00 OBO! 9.9 HP Johnson outboard! $500 OBO! 757-894-1368.

3.LF comic books will pay cash 812-887-7275

4.Set of 14″ and 15″ wheels. 14″ have new tires $600, free 9 drawer dresser 757-709-3474

5.Full size pick up toolbox diamond plate $175 757-710-2734

6.Diamond plate tonneau cover for a 2014 Toyota Tundra w/6 1/2′ bed $500, 2007 Honda 400 4×4 4 wheeler $4,000 757-894-8518