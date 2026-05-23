SWAP SHOP SATURDAY MAY 23, 2026

May 23, 2026
 |
SwapShop
Image

1.Looking for a cat or young kitten, Free or a low cost fee 757-666-7383 I live in Northampton County and would need it brought to my home. If they don’t reach me, leave a voicemail thank you

2.14′ AlumaCraft 8hp Yamaha Trailer Rigged and Ready to Fish! $2,500.00 OBO. Hunting Property 1 1/2 AC Excellent Deer Hunting! $4,500.00 OBO! 9.9 HP Johnson outboard! $500 OBO! 757-894-1368.

3.LF comic books will pay cash 812-887-7275

4.Set of 14″ and 15″ wheels. 14″ have new tires $600, free 9 drawer dresser 757-709-3474

Broadwater Academy

5.Full size pick up toolbox diamond plate $175 757-710-2734

6.Diamond plate tonneau cover for a 2014 Toyota Tundra w/6 1/2′ bed $500, 2007 Honda 400 4×4 4 wheeler $4,000 757-894-8518

 

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

May 23, 2026, 2:11 pm
Overcast clouds
ENE
Overcast clouds
59°F
9 mph
Apparent: 59°F
Pressure: 1025 mb
Humidity: 94%
Winds: 9 mph ENE
Windgusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 2.68
Sunrise: 5:47 am
Sunset: 8:11 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Member of the

esva chamber