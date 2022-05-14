  1. 1967 Chevy 327.cu.in. motor bored 60 over disassembled $500 757-693-1450
  2. Yorkie puppies call for information, hardwood flooring nailer  w/2boxes of nails $400 607-437-4782
  3. 2 wooden boxes, 2 wooden nail kegs $75 for all, stand up desk  757-442-7784
  4. Cubii exercise machine $100 757-678-2854
  5. Reebok elliptical machine $150, inversion table $100 poss. del. set of 4 14″ wheels/tires $100 757-710-1490
  6. Cell phone $20  757-709-1930
  7. For sale 23′ Wellcraft boat w/new motor, 1993 Chevy Corvette  804-436-7350
  8. Graco stroller $50,assorted fishing sinkers, LF 1/4″ tow chain 10′-15′ 757-787-2963
  9. Ceramic tile for sale 757-787-7163
  10. 2 baby gates $5 ea. 757-665-6405
  11. 1994 Plymouth van $1,500 410-422-8973
  12. 2 pump jack scaffolding $600, ATV  $900  757-693-1417
  13. Puck model 12’x34′ house  $5,000  410-726-4589
  14. LF mixer attachment for making bread  757-665-6306