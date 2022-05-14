- 1967 Chevy 327.cu.in. motor bored 60 over disassembled $500 757-693-1450
- Yorkie puppies call for information, hardwood flooring nailer w/2boxes of nails $400 607-437-4782
- 2 wooden boxes, 2 wooden nail kegs $75 for all, stand up desk 757-442-7784
- Cubii exercise machine $100 757-678-2854
- Reebok elliptical machine $150, inversion table $100 poss. del. set of 4 14″ wheels/tires $100 757-710-1490
- Cell phone $20 757-709-1930
- For sale 23′ Wellcraft boat w/new motor, 1993 Chevy Corvette 804-436-7350
- Graco stroller $50,assorted fishing sinkers, LF 1/4″ tow chain 10′-15′ 757-787-2963
- Ceramic tile for sale 757-787-7163
- 2 baby gates $5 ea. 757-665-6405
- 1994 Plymouth van $1,500 410-422-8973
- 2 pump jack scaffolding $600, ATV $900 757-693-1417
- Puck model 12’x34′ house $5,000 410-726-4589
- LF mixer attachment for making bread 757-665-6306
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page