1.2 free fixed male goats to a good home only not food 757-710-3192

2.iPhone 6splus with new battery and otter box cover $100 Apple Watch Series 4 rose gold with extra watch protectors $50 text only . Serious inquiries only 757-710-1655

3.For sale 10.000 BTU window air conditioner works great $75.00, 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis. 119,000 miles one owner, non smoker $4.500 410-430-7128

4.Troy Built Pony Used 1 season Garaged Electric start Briggs and Stratton 6 hp Asking $950 508-277-1502

5.F/S 2002 Isuzu rodeo runs and drives 220k 3.2v6 automatic needs work has a coolant leak will need to be towed can hear run new radiator $800. obo can send pics 609-780-4960

6.Samsung 60 inch flat screen tv and stand for $300.00 or best offer also for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car, and a Recliner lift chair. Call for price (757)789-5287

7.Treadle sewing machine $150, Stihl chainsaw $200, 2-3 dressers 757-505-6878

8.For sale baby chicks, brown eggs $4 doz. 757-665-6279

9.Pair of cloths line posts $50 757-692-2684

10.22 1/2′ Galaxy Cutty cabin boat for sale, 21′ Cobia boat make cash offer 757-387-0992

11.For sale 22″ push mower 757-694-7726

12.Silvertone acoustic guitar fair condition – $25, AXL electric guitar black good condition – $50 757-694-5669

13.Harley Davidson 1200 Sportster $4,900, small .38 special pistol $200, 757-894-3742

14.Acre of land in Mappsville $28,000, Honda jet ski w/trailer, assorted lumber for sale 757-710-5238

15.Commercial Grizzly table saw $1,500 757-710-7146

16. Yamaha acoustic guitar $100, HP desktop computer $75, 757-894-6741

17. 2003 Ford Mustang convertible $2,500 obo 757-693-1417

18.Bed cover for a 2005 Dodge p/u $150 757-350-0407

19.For sale Banty roosters, 1,500 water tank, 3 pt. tractor blade 757-710-7830