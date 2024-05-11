SWAP SHOP SATURDAY MAY 11, 2024

May 11, 2024
1.4 bicycle hitch mounted bicycle carrier fits 2″ & 1 1/4″ receiver.   Good condition $25 .  757-710-6779

2.Looking for a set of side tool boxes for a 2001 ford ranger and a mini tiller for garden 757-990-1120

3.Gravely walk behind tractor with wagon, cart, Auger plow for garden also post hole/bush digger, bush hog, snow/dirt plow. Everything works good! $1,250.00 OBO 757-894-1368

4.2011 Honda interstate vt1300ct motor cycle for sale asking $6,900 can text pictures call 757-710-2385.

5.Pine and white oak trees that are cut down. Bring a pick up and chain saw and take it all for free. 757-505-9462

6.Bassinet $50, Playpen $50, Baby wipes warmer $20  757-710-0132

7.Riding mower needs a steering shaft $400, new wheel chair $350 757-442-5478

8.Yamaha guitar amp $100 757-710-3813

9.2000 25′ Robalo boat, 225 hp. motor and new trailer w/accessories $11,500 757-787-8455

10.LTB all used video games and consoles 757-709-0509

11.For sale house full of  furniture, LF single wide 2 bedroom trailer 757-607-6797

12.Mothers day tomorrow Get mom some chickens Laying hens red Sexlinks. $9 per bird, 12 farm fresh eggs $4Aluminum tool box $75  757-894-9719 Located in new church

13.LF a place to rent in Onancock, Onley, Parksley area 757-387-0391

14.36″ flat screen T.V. w/sound bar $300 757-694-7145

15.2004 Chevy Avalanche $1,900 757-694-8555

16.Tomato plants, pepper plants for sale 757-665-6306

17.20′ heavy duty equipment trailer $3,500, 220 volt a/c $300, LTB a very good riding mower 757-710-5238

18.For sale 6’5″ camper shell, LTB 1996 Chevy S-10 tailgate and seats 757-387-2044

19.LF someone to do plumbing work 757-710-2236

20.LF a paddle boat in good condition 856-213-7713

21.2003 Chevy Monte Carlo $10,000 757-710-7273

22.54″ Kubota riding mower $1,200, 1999 ford F-150 w/14′ single axle utility trailer $4,000 757-894-5713

23.Looking to rent a 2 bedroom trailer in Maryland 410-422-8973

24.55 gal. drums plastic $15, steel uncut $20, cut $30  757-505-6863

 

 

