SWAP SHOP SATURDAY MAY 11, 2024

1.4 bicycle hitch mounted bicycle carrier fits 2″ & 1 1/4″ receiver. Good condition $25 . 757-710-6779
2.Looking for a set of side tool boxes for a 2001 ford ranger and a mini tiller for garden 757-990-1120
3.Gravely walk behind tractor with wagon, cart, Auger plow for garden also post hole/bush digger, bush hog, snow/dirt plow. Everything works good! $1,250.00 OBO 757-894-1368
4.2011 Honda interstate vt1300ct motor cycle for sale asking $6,900 can text pictures call 757-710-2385.
5.Pine and white oak trees that are cut down. Bring a pick up and chain saw and take it all for free. 757-505-9462
6.Bassinet $50, Playpen $50, Baby wipes warmer $20 757-710-0132
7.Riding mower needs a steering shaft $400, new wheel chair $350 757-442-5478
8.Yamaha guitar amp $100 757-710-3813
9.2000 25′ Robalo boat, 225 hp. motor and new trailer w/accessories $11,500 757-787-8455
10.LTB all used video games and consoles 757-709-0509
11.For sale house full of furniture, LF single wide 2 bedroom trailer 757-607-6797
12.Mothers day tomorrow Get mom some chickens Laying hens red Sexlinks. $9 per bird, 12 farm fresh eggs $4Aluminum tool box $75 757-894-9719 Located in new church
13.LF a place to rent in Onancock, Onley, Parksley area 757-387-0391
14.36″ flat screen T.V. w/sound bar $300 757-694-7145
15.2004 Chevy Avalanche $1,900 757-694-8555
16.Tomato plants, pepper plants for sale 757-665-6306
17.20′ heavy duty equipment trailer $3,500, 220 volt a/c $300, LTB a very good riding mower 757-710-5238
18.For sale 6’5″ camper shell, LTB 1996 Chevy S-10 tailgate and seats 757-387-2044
19.LF someone to do plumbing work 757-710-2236
20.LF a paddle boat in good condition 856-213-7713
21.2003 Chevy Monte Carlo $10,000 757-710-7273
22.54″ Kubota riding mower $1,200, 1999 ford F-150 w/14′ single axle utility trailer $4,000 757-894-5713
23.Looking to rent a 2 bedroom trailer in Maryland 410-422-8973
24.55 gal. drums plastic $15, steel uncut $20, cut $30 757-505-6863