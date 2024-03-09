SWAP SHOP SATURDAY MARCH 9, 2024

March 9, 2024
1.LF M1 Garand rifle, AR and AK Rifles 7.62×39, 556 and 308  609-658-3777

2.Red sex link laying hens $8 each. And roosters for $12 each 443-366-5173.

3.Gunnel style telescopic outriggers newly rigged an ready 200$, A lot of old Penn senator rods an reels assorted sizes but all offshore capable ready to use $125 – $150 a piece  A lot of trolling rods with trolling eyes an tips 50$ a piece  all together for $750  Text is best leave a message if you call 757-710-4703 located in Onley.

4.2011 VW minivan $4,500 call after 4:30 pm  757-854-8646

5.14′ single axle trailer with 61″zero turn Husqvarna mower $3,500, 1999 Ford F-150 $3,000, model work boat in glass case $300 757-894-5713

6.LF a horse trailer and other horse items 757-536-9422

7.LF 2-3 bedroom trailer 757-815-1986

8.Fresh eggs $4 doz. 757-665-5415

9.2001 Mazda B3000 4×4 pick up $3,500 443-735-6078

10.LF 2 bedroom trailer in Maryland 410-422-8973

11.2 roosters $15 ea., 1 yr. old hunting dog $50, self cleaning vacuum $100 757-993-0718

12.Dresser $15, FREE queen size box spring 757-709-3197

