SWAP SHOP SATURDAY MARCH 23, 2024

March 23, 2024
 |
SwapShop
1.Maytag Maxima dryer with steam and 4 prong plug for sale. $50  757-815-1632

2.Rockwell 10″ Unisaw table saw, floor model excellent condition $600, Kawasaki Enduro KLR650 very low miles $2000
Fat tire folding electric bike excellent condition. $1200 new sell for $650  757-999-4140

3.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base.$50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls.$1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. / License plate bird house. $50.00. 302-430-4645

4.2006 Toyota Camary V-6 $1,200 757-894-4153

5.2012 ford Escape loaded $3,300 443-735-6078

6.Looking for a pinky ring suitable for a male teen with small fingers. It should fit on a double A battery for size reference.  Text or call 757  710 6779

7.Metal barrels for burning 757-505-6863

 

