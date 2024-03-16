SWAP SHOP SATURDAY MARCH 16, 2024

1.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected]. / License plate bird house. $50.00. Can provide photo. Used golf balls.$1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. 302-430-4645

2.Looking for OLD small bottles clean or dirty 757-999-1664

3.LF someone to do custom interior and electrical on a van 757-448-7488

4.Pallets $3 ea., 2011 VW minivan $4,500 757-854-8646

5.Boat model in glass case w/2 sailboats $300, 2002 Mazda p/u 4×4 $4,800 757-894-5713

6.LF 10′ box truck 757-694-1398

7.Dresser $25, free box spring 757-709-3197

8.White leather Couch and love seat $1,000 757-678-2566

9.LF stroller/walker 757-607-7270

10.Eggs $4-doz., $6-18 757-710-0592

11.Wood entertainment center, sewing machine in wood case FREE to a good home 757-824-3252

12.LF 1-2 bedroom trailer to rent or buy 410-422-8973

13.Scooter 150cc $1,000, large farm trailer $1,500, 100 Daytona motorcycle helmets $45-$80 757-710-3340

14.New crab pots for sale $50 ea., 2 for $90 443-823-4438

15.Small dog to give away, LF small camper trailer 757-990-5135