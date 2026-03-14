SWAP SHOP SATURDAY MARCH 14, 2026

March 14, 2026
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1.2010 Ford F-150 short bed V8, 167,000 miles, $3,000 firm 443-735-6078
2.LF a white or light colored bedroom dresser call 757-709-9507
3.1976 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 350 V8, $2,000,Free dresser 757-709-3474
4.For sale laying hens fresh brown eggs 1 1/2 doz. $5 757-665-6279
5.LF fresh water pond fish 609-658-3777
6.LF a good used dryer 757-709-2885
7.Queen size mattress $100 757-694-7145
8.2022 50cc Honda Ruckus $1,800 757-894-8518
9.100’s of Red Lilly bulbs freshly dug up 540-333-6694