SWAP SHOP SATURDAY MARCH 14, 2026

March 14, 2026
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SwapShop
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1.2010 Ford F-150 short bed V8, 167,000 miles, $3,000 firm 443-735-6078

2.LF a white or light colored bedroom dresser call 757-709-9507

3.1976 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 350 V8, $2,000,Free dresser 757-709-3474

4.For sale laying hens fresh brown eggs 1 1/2 doz. $5 757-665-6279

5.LF fresh water pond fish 609-658-3777

6.LF a good used dryer 757-709-2885

7.Queen size mattress $100 757-694-7145

8.2022 50cc Honda Ruckus $1,800 757-894-8518

Alexa, enable One Oh Three the Shore Skill

9.100’s of Red Lilly bulbs freshly dug up 540-333-6694

 

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Local Weather

March 14, 2026, 9:56 am
Clear sky
W
Clear sky
52°F
11 mph
Apparent: 49°F
Pressure: 1020 mb
Humidity: 50%
Winds: 11 mph W
Windgusts: 43 mph
UV-Index: 1.8
Sunrise: 7:15 am
Sunset: 7:08 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

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