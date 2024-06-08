SWAP SHOP SATURDAY JUNE 8, 2024

1.Baby girl clothes newborn, 0-3 months and a bouncer seat free to who ever needs them! 757-815-1459

2.2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale garage kept one owner asking 6,500.00 can text pictures call 757-710-2385.

3.2000 Johnson 115 outboard w/helm etc. $500 obo 757-710-8645

4.1999 Ford F-150 $2,750, 2002 Kawasaki m/c 1200 $4,000, 1999 Sedona pick up $4,500 757-894-5713

5.LF small sit in Kayak less than $75 757-607-7478

6.Champion 2 scooter, Rolater walker, regular walker all for $200 757-442-4333

7.Set of 4 17″ rims for a Ford Mavrick p/up $200 757-5459

8.Patio door set $50, boxing set w/heavy bag, speed bag gloves $150 757-710-1800

9.Farm fresh eggs 30 for $10 12 for $4, Aluminum tool box for a full size truck. $70, Red sexlink laying hens $9 757-894-9719

10.Commercial crab pot puller $600 757-894-9168

11.Corner china closet $75 obo, cabinet $50 obo, 3 pc. wicker set make offer 757-607-6797

12.For sale kerosene heater, camper shell 757-387-2044

13.For sale antique dining table, 32″ Visio T.V. 757-331-1911

14.FREE fire wood 757-607-7270

15.2012 Ford Mustang supercharged $10,000 757-709-0343

16LF a house or land 757-387-7713

17.2014 VW Jetta $3,500, 1983 boat, motor and trailer $1,500, Peavey bass guitar $500 757-678-3520