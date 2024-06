SWAP SHOP SATURDAY JUNE 29, 2024

1.2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale garage kept 4,600 miles asking 6,500.00 dollars can text pictures call 757-710-2385

2.9.9 hp Johnson Sea Horse -Long Shaft outboard motor, New Water Pump, Thermostat $500.00 757-894-1368

3.14 ft Wide by 3 1/2ft Tall. Swimming pool asking for 350.00, 40V 14in blade Ryobi electric chainsaw for 200.00

All prices are negotiable. Serious inquires only. Please send a text message leaving contact information. 757-665-0890

4.STEVENS 28 GAGE OVER AND UNDER SHOTGUN YOU IN BOX BEAUTIFUL WOOD COMPLETELY SCREW AND CHOKE TUBES NICE LIGHT OVER AND UNDER. NEW IN THE BOX. $725 OR BEST OFFER. SAVAGE 17 CALIBER HMR WITH DELUXE NIKON SCOPE VARIABLE POWER, CAMOUFLAGE STOCK OUTSTANDING ACCURACY EXCELLENT VARMIT OR PLINKING FIRM. BROWNING SPECIAL EDITION MODEL 42 WINCHESTER COMMEMORATIVE BEAUTIFUL WOOD BEAUTIFUL BLUE IN NEW IN BOX.$1450 /OBO 757-894-9230

5.End and coffee table $25 267-498-8891

6.LF wrought iron outdoor furniture 757-709-8245

7.Craftsman 50″ zero turn mower $2,500, 1999 Ford F-150 $2,750, wooden boat model in glass case $300 757-894-5713

8.4 tires 215/70R15 $40 757-694-8555

9.Boat trailer for a 17′-20′ boat $600 757-678-2827

10.For sale carpet shampooer make offer 757-787-7451