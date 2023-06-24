1.Looking to buy wire 10 /3 gage..at least 25 ft. Asap 757-709-3534

2.L/f late model car or trucks running or not will consider non running cars in yard or garage you can send pics 609-780-4960

3.Free firewood if you cut the trees on the vacant lot. Lot is located on the right traveling north up the street from WESR. Its the only vacant lot between WESR and Farm Bureau, (both on the left). It’s beside 23060 Front Street in Accomac, VA. No need to make arrangement. If you want the tress on the lot just cut them down and take them.

4.Medium size freezer $100 obo 757-894-9124

5.Coleman 4 person dome tent $30, 20 degree to 70 degree sleeping bag $25, smart cot $30 757-787-4383

6.For sale Harley Davidson parts for sale 757-710-7310

7.Quay on/off road motorcycle $2,000, 1992 Mercury Cougar $3,000 757-894-5713

8.2002 Ford Explorer $1,700 757-693-1417

9.Standard fiberglass shower stall $125, 1953 Golden Jubilee Ford tractor $4,000, Kitchen cabinets for sale 410-251-9040

10.3 day wrist bands for country music festival this weekend in Va. Beach $50 ea. 757-709-4063

11.LF 2 bedroom rental in Maryland, LF 1999 Ford F-150 tail light lens 410-422-8973

12.2005 Yamaha Zuma scooter $250 757-709-9612