SWAP SHOP SATURDAY JUNE 22, 2024

1.4 year Bearded dragon needs a new home.moving and can’t take her with us. 240-454-4931

2.Treadmill Pro-form $100.00 Not many hours on it. 757-999-1664

3.50″ Craftsman zero turn mower w/5’x8′ utility trailer $3,800, 2 pole saws $250, weed eater $250, LF an electric pressure washer 757-894-5713

4. Fuji 9 speed racing bike $400 757-607-7096

5.New Wave air purifier $300 757-993-0926

6.Camper shell $75 757-387-2044

7.For sale Hardwood furniture 757-999-2882

8.For sale wardrobe w/dressers, milk glass 757-710-3767

9.2002 GMC pick up new motor/transmission 4 dr. 4×4 $12,000 obo 607-437-4782

10.Inversion table $175 757-710-1025

11.LF 2 bedroom trailer or double wide 410-422-8973