- Basketball goal on the stand. Practically brand new. Asking $100.00 dollars. LF Camper shell for pick-up truck. Call 757-693-0720.
- LG 4.2 Cu.Ft. Electric Dryer (Ventless). White. Model DLEC888W. H33 1/2, W24, D25 1/4. Includes Power Cord. $750.00. Whirlpool 3.5 Cu.Ft. High Efficiency Top Loading washer. White. Model WTW4816FW. Includes 2-Pack Eastman 6ft 3/4in. Inlet x 3/4in Fht Outlet Stainless Steel Connector. $450.00. 949-680-9094
- 4 puppies 3 males 1 female they are 9 weeks old and free to a good home call or text anytime 757-387-9348
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. $300.00 or best offer, 10ft. ramp $600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- Pick up load of seasoned firewood free 757-894-0823
- Indoor smokeless grill w/ griddle $30 757-710-4740
- LF someone to farm 5 acers of land free 301-775-1562 ask for Wayne
- Guinea birds for sale baby and adult 787-817-4722
- Tomato and broccoli plants for sale 757-665-6306
- 1994 Plymouth van for sale, LF trailer to rent in Maryland 410-422-8973
- 8.3 liter Cummins diesel engine $7,000, lobster and sea bass pots $10 ea. 757-710-2564
- Yamaha jet ski w/trailer $600, heavy duty Delta pick up tool box $100, 24,000 BTU window a/c unit 757-710-5238
- LF Massey -Ferguson read 28″ tractor rim , has small Guinea birds for sale 757-824-0046
- Full size sofa $100, recliner $40 757-787-2563
