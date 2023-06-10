1.Dark wood bathroom vanity with countertop and sink. Pool pump and filter with mounting base, was used on 24′ above ground pool. Cover for 24′ round pool with weights. Pool ladder for above-ground pool. Can send pics upon request. Call or text 757-710-5943.

2.LF a Ford 7.3 idi engine in running condition 757-709-9518

3.2021 ford f150 XLT 4dr p/u 16,000miles in new condition asking $48 k 609-780-4960 can send pics

4.Farm fresh eggs for sale, tray of 32 for $ 757-709-8949

5.2004 Lincoln town car can send pics asking $1,900 or best offer willing to trade as well 757 387 0483

6.Kitchen table/chairs $40, nebulizer $30, deep fryer $30 757-894-0835

7.Men’s shirts, pants and shoes for sale 757-617-2874

8.Recliner $35, table wit 4 chairs $45, LF an updated GPS, LF knock out roses 757-678-2854

9.Mallards catering truck for sale 1994 Ford E-350 van w/14’x8′ box $4,500 757-710-5451

10.3 replacement windows for sale $100 for all, inversion table $100, 757-678-6847

11.1997 Chevy Silverado $2,500, 2003 Pontiac Gran Prix $3,000, 757-693-1417

12.ram gilf bag $150, Junior top Flite golf set $40 757-894-6253

13.LF someone to help move a house hhold 863-614-2378

14.New in box Husqvarna 3 bag bagger $500 757-710-4703

15LF 2 bed room trailer in Maryland 410-422-8973

16.LF a dinette set 863-614-2378

17.Tomato plants for sale 757-665-6306

18.2 International Scouts you restore one for owner, you get one for more information 609-658-3777