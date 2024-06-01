SWAP SHOP SATURDAY JUNE 1, 2024

June 1, 2024
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.Used golf balls. 300+ $50. / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand.$30 each. / Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50 each.  302-430-4645

2.L/F late model cars and trucks running reasonably priced. will consider non running car sitting in driveway send pics to or text info to 757-993-0490 2 98 dual axle car trailers with ramps and manual winch, can send pics lost title bill of sale 2000,

3.Craftsman workmate 200 $20, 6″ Craftsman grinder w/stand $40, fishing equipment 757-442-4535

4.1998 Ford Ranger 4×4 $550,zero turn mower $300, mower wheels $30 each 757-738-8027

5.Ladies adult tricycle $150 757-710-1109

6.14′ cargo trailer $3,500 757-710-3813

7.LF ATV or UTV, LF part time helpers $15 hr. 609-658-3777

8.For sale burn barrels 757-505-6863

9.LF someone to cut grass, 1983 boat, motor and trailer $1,700, Rogue bass guitar $500 757-678-3520

10.John Deere gator gas powered with manual dump $3,800 757-710-9815

11.For sale kitchen table w/4 chairs, dining rm. table w/4 chairs, other various items 757-607-6797

Buchanan Subaru

12.LF adult turkey hens 443-934-7683

13.Twin bed $20, large steaming pot $40 757-894-7228

14.2 pc. white leather couch/loveseat $800, will pick up junk appliances/scrap metal 757-678-2566

15.Package deal 1999 Ford F-150,14′ utility trailer and zero turn mower $5,500 757-894-5713

16.LF someone to do yard work 757-710-9576

17.LF 2 bedroom trailer in Maryland 410-422-8973

18.Anderson 36″ storm door new in box $200 757-787-8241

19.Hot Point top load washer $150 obo 757-710-2231

20.Craftsman 42″ riding mower $200, LF Stihl weed trimmer 757-442-2465

21.For sale tomato, pepper, and other plants 757-665-6306

22.Coffee table and 2 end tables $50 267-498-8891

23.For sale bedroom suite, milk glass lamp 757-710-3767

 

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

June 1, 2024, 10:07 am
Clear sky
W
Clear sky
72°F
11 mph
Apparent: 71°F
Pressure: 1024 mb
Humidity: 62%
Winds: 11 mph W
Windgusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 4.41
Sunrise: 5:42 am
Sunset: 8:18 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber