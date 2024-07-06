SWAP SHOP SATURDAY JULY 6, 2024

July 6, 2024
|
1.For sale – TRIKKE T8 3CV 3 WHEEL ADULT WHEEL CARVING SCOOTER FOLDABLE Pictures are available. Asking $75.00. Good condition. Pick up in Onley, VA Call 757-710-8835
2.Blue lift chair in great condition. Small size. Free to good home. Call-757-350-1128
3.5,000 pound winch $200, Harbor Freight dust collector $200, LF a top for a Club Car golf cart 757-787-8455
4.Drums and cymbals for sale $300 for all 757-710-1490
5.2 end tables and a coffee table $30 267-498-8891
6.New weed eater $250, pole saw w/extra chain $150, 2 1/2′ model wooden boat $250 757-894-5713
7.LF a 2 bedroom trailer in Maryland to rent 410-422-8973
8.1983 boat/motor/trailer $1,500, 2014 VW Jetta $3,200, Peavey bass guitar $500 757-777-2506