SWAP SHOP SATURDAY JULY 6, 2024

July 6, 2024
1.For sale – TRIKKE T8 3CV 3 WHEEL ADULT WHEEL CARVING SCOOTER FOLDABLE Pictures are available. Asking $75.00. Good condition. Pick up in Onley, VA Call 757-710-8835

2.Blue lift chair in great condition. Small size. Free to good home. Call-757-350-1128

3.5,000 pound winch $200, Harbor Freight dust collector $200, LF a top for a Club Car golf cart 757-787-8455

4.Drums and cymbals for sale $300 for all 757-710-1490

5.2 end tables and a coffee table $30 267-498-8891

6.New weed eater $250, pole saw w/extra chain $150, 2 1/2′ model wooden boat $250 757-894-5713

7.LF a 2 bedroom trailer in Maryland to rent 410-422-8973

8.1983 boat/motor/trailer $1,500, 2014 VW Jetta $3,200, Peavey bass guitar $500 757-777-2506

 

