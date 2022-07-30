1.Gas grill with tank and remaining fuel $25 Marion Station md 443-614-8179

2. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft.and a motorized wheelchair. (757)789-5287

3.Cast iron sausage maker $50 757-787-4897

4. Set of 5 tires mounted on Jeep rims $600, 2002 Voyager m/c $3,00, Chrysler New Yorker $1,000 757-894-5713

5. 2007 Pontiac Solstace convertible 2 seater $7,500 757-536-9422

6. LTB men’s 26″ 3 speed bike 757-710-6779

7. Eggs for sale 18 for $3.50 and chickens for sale 757-387-2008

8. 2000 Lowe Sea Nymph V series AN1605s with 2019 Yamaha 25 hp with 40 hours. Serviced yearly. Lightly used. $6000 484-554-7737

9. Queen size brass headboard free, Sleigh bed $50 443-253-3871

10. Pair of Proline speaker stands, Dean bass guitar w/ 2 amps and guitar stand $175, 8 hp. Briggs & Stratton motor $100 757-710-1490

11. 19′ center console boat hull free call aft. 5 pm. 757-442-6669

12. LF any Stihl yard equipment 757-442-2465

13. 1994 Plymouth Voyager van $1,500, LF small truck/car 410-422-8973