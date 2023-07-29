SWAP SHOP SATURDAY JULY 29, 2023

1.Bissell power brush pet pro carpet cleaner brand new never been used $80 or best offer 804-695-7876

2.Brand new still in the box Husqvarna 3 bag grass catching system for a Husqvarna zero turn mower $450, 4 man automatic inflating/deploying Viking life raft in a hard case and a hydro static release clip. $150 757-710-4703

3.LTB push mower and a weed eater 757-894-6741

4.Silver dollars $5-$10 ea., double recliner $300, Griswold cast iron griddle $60 757-387-7237

5.LF a handy man to tear down old deck and build a new one 757-678-3840

6.LF concrete contractor for large concrete pour 757-710-5451

7.1999 Cadillac El Dorado $3,500 today 757-387-2200

8.4×4 side by side ATV $9,000, John Deere tractor w/bush hog $5,500 obo 607-437-4782

9.2014 John Deere mower needs cable $650 757-706-1690

10.Apartment size fridge $75, dog igloo $20, dog kennel $40 757-738-8027

11.LF 2 bedroom house or trailer for rent in Maryland 410-422-8973

12.Love seat $60 757-665-6306

13.Set of new running boards for 2008-2016 Chevy Silverado 81″ long $140 757-990-9316

14.10,000 BTU window unit a/c $75 410-430-7128