SWAP SHOP SATURDAY JULY 22, 2023

1.Bakers Rack $50, Large Nautical type Coffee Table solid wood $50 Couch & recliner $75 757-824-4555
2.air fryer new never used $100 757-709-9670
3.John Deere tractor w/new bush hog $5,700 obo, hunting dog box $175 obo, 12′ V-bottom aluminum boat $400 obo 607-437-4782
4.1998 Kia Sportage needs work $800 dog kennel 38’x8’x6′ $500 757-442-4841
5.Electric dryer $60, silver half dollars $15 ea. double recliner/couch $300 757-387-7237
6.LF electric dryer 757-694-8555
7.24,000 BTU a/c unit $250 757-710-2734
8.LF 2 bedroom trailer or house in Maryland 410-422-8973
9.Dewalt 4 gal. air compressor $300 757-710-8893
10.LF 1997 Chevy 4.3 ltr. motor 757-709-2578
11.2 drawer file cabinet $10 757-894-4917
12.1997 Chevy Silverado 4×4 p/u $2,500 757-693-1417
13.1996 Ford 14′ box truck $3,000 757-710-5451
14.LF a transmission for a 2007 Dodge Dakota 4×4 pick up 757-894-0646