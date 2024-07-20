SWAP SHOP SATURDAY JULY 20, 2024

July 20, 2024
1.Farm fresh brown eggs 30 eggs $10, 12 eggs $4, Aluminum Tool box for the back of a truck $75, Some surf fishing poles not been used in 5 years or so $10 a pole. Cell phone 757-894-9719  located in New Church

2.16′ landscape trailer $2,00 obo 443-235-1416

3.LF junk appliances/scrap metal will haul away for free, cast iron tub and sinks $75 757-678-2566

4.1998 Chevy Silverado pickup needs fuel pump $1,200 firm 757-678-6847

5.Stainless steel hunting dog box for full size pick up $200 607-437-4782

6.LF a 2 bedroom trailer in Maryland to rent 410-422-8973

 

