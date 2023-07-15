1.Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer, wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price. (757)789-5287

2.2 drawer file cabinet $20 757-894-4917

3.140 DVD’s for sale $50 757-694-5660

4.John Deere tractor w/3 pt. bush hog $6,500 607-437-4782

5.1996 Ford E-350 14′ box truck $3,000 757-710-5451

6.Two disk sleds from L.L. Bean. good condition, asking $20.00 each, one is girl pattern, the other is boy pattern. 757-709-3305

7.LF 2 bedroom house or trailer to rent in Maryland around $800 mo. 410-422-8973