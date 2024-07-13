SWAP SHOP SATURDAY JULY 13, 2024

1.Suzuki 2.5hp outboard. Bought last year from Sandpiper Marine in Accomack. Never been used 4 stroke, water cooled with neutral and forward gears. 757-442-3077

2.Leader Ecoplus 240 3/4HP 115V water pump with Hydrotronic controller, in excellent condition. Makes 20 GPM and 65 PSI. Can meet anywhere from Kiptopeake to Onley. 757-695-0294

3.For trade. Joroto exercise bicycle in excellent condition will swap for a men’s single speed bicycle of equal value 757-710-6779

4.Camper shell $50 757-387-2044

5.LF someone to do yard work in Exmore 757-894-0835

6.Free give away of clothes and household items at Adam’s Crossing rd in Keller until noon today 757-505-6686

7.2002 Suzuki motorcycle $4,000, boat models $250 or trade for a 20 ga. shot gun 757-894-5713

8.LF a rear tine tiller 757-336-6463

9.For sale 4 pairs of Jimmy Bowden decoys, VCR w/tapes 757-666-8622

10.2 buckets of figs $6 per bucket of $10 for both, brown eggs $3 doz. $4 doz. and a half 757-665-6279

11.Horse stall mat $20 757-710-9576

12.Set of tires 215/70R15 $20 ea. or $60 for all four 757-694-8555

13.LF 2 bedroom trailer in Maryland to rent 410-422-8973