SWAP SHOP SATURDAY JANUARY 6, 2024

1.Vintage 25 by Stage Guitar amplifier. Sounds great. VGC. $180 obo. Stanley/Bailey No. 5 Typed 11 hand plane from early 1920’s in very good condition. $100 obo Can send pics upon request. 410-430-0476

2.For sale: 1994 Seadoo jet ski needs work and trailer for $650 OBO call or text 757-232-3612

3.I buy RECORDS. Lp Albums & 45’s. Let me know what you have. Fast reply. I buy whole collections . Also old Record Memorabilia. Call me with what you have. 757-409-3367

4.Gray Oversized electric recliner with built in massage & USB port. Great condition.$50 757 999-1961

5.Duck decoy table lamps. (2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at [email protected]. Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. 302-430-4645

6.Dresser $20 757-709-3197

7.LF a large (bariatric) hospital bed 757-787-2710

8.2 Stihl curved handle weed trimmers $80 ea. Craftsman 42″ riding mower $400, LF junk appliances/scrap metal 757-678-2566

9.For sale inflatable bed, LTB rollaway bed 757-442-4918

10.Antique wooden ironing board $40 obo, large wall mirror $25 obo 757-787-2963

11.Rubbermaid tool cart $75 757-894-0823

12.Solid oak coffee table and 2 solid oak end tables $175 315-240-6899

13.2018 Roadmaster scooter $500 firm 757-894-3817

14.4 custom rims for a Ford Expedition $80 obo 757-630-1995