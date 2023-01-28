1.2 Poulan gas chain saws 14″ and 16″ in good condition 100.00 each 757-709-3665

2. 4ft galvanized chain link gate w/ 2 post & hardware $75, Bed liner for full size truck $30, 2 hot top circulator motors $50 call 757-824-4555

3.Johnson outboard electric start many extras $450.00 757-350-9907

4.Purebred Sable German Sheppard to rehome, I phone 11 for sale 757-993-0539

5.Eggs for sale 30 eggs per flat $12 757-894-9719

6.2007 Honda VTX m/c $4,200, 61″ Husqvarna zero turn mower $3,500, 2 slide in pick up bodies $200 or both for $300 757-894-5713

7.LTB men’s mountain bike will pay up to $100 757-694-1398

8.54″ Husqvarna riding mower for sale 757-694-7726

9.Wolf scooter need coil pack $350 757-678-3118

10.Men’s mountain bike $50 757-709-1563

12.Full size fridge $100, electric dryer $60, 100 rounds of .38 special ammo $40 757-387-7237

13.Medium size fridge $150 obo 757-442-2849

14.2004 Buick Rendezvous $1,500 obo 410-422-8973