SWAP SHOP SATURDAY JANUARY 27, 2024

January 27, 2024
1.For sale large collection of tools and other items 757-894-6319
2.Computer desk chair $30, Kitchen Aide miser w/2 attachments white in color $65 410-913-7413
3.1997 Lexus SC400 $9,000, 12′ Carolina skiff w/trailer no motor $950 703-922-7503
4. Duck decoy table lamps.(2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo: “E” mail me at [email protected]. Two clay bird launchers.(1) right hand (1) left hand. $30.00 each. Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a basket full. 302-430-4645
5.2003 Chevy Silverado 4×4 pickup $4,500, 2004 Cadillac De Ville $4,500, engine hoist $400 757-442-7452
