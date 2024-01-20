SWAP SHOP SATURDAY JANUARY 20, 2024

1. Two 30 wide reels on bill fisher rods Two 50 wides on bill fisher rods, One 80 wide on a billfisher rod $750 for all 5 rods and reels Also a 4 man Viking auto inflating life raft in a hard case with a hydrostaic release clip (Not currently up to date on inspection) $175 757-710-4703 text is best leave message

2.30 brown eggs $10 Roosters $15 Male ducks $10 757-894-9719 Location is new church

3.Full size school bus for sale call for details 757-387-0392

4.CVA SIDE BY SIDE MADE IN SPAIN 12 GAUGEOUTSTANDING BEAUTIFUL WOOD.PORTED BARRELS,AS NEW$600.00/OBO 10 GAUGE MERCURY MAGNUM GREAT SHAPE $550./OBO CUSTOM MADE DeHAAN 12 GAUGE WOOD IS INCREDIBLE!!!NEVER BEEN FIRED,ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC!!!$2000.00/OBO 757-894-9230

5.LTB 2-5 acres of reasonably priced land south of Nassawadox. Leave a message. 757-695-0402

6.Decoy duck table lamps.(2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] Hand held clay bird throwers. One left hand one right hand. $30.00 each Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. 302-430-4645

7.Crab Pot Wire 1 1/2″ Mesh, 17 Gauge, Hex., 24″ wide, 150 Foot Roll, PVC Coated., Black, $150 (757)-789-3058

8.F/S: Empire LP gas unvented/vent less 5 brick Wall Heater with blower fan and valve, hose for connecting it up. Good working condition for $200 OBO PARKSLEY area call or text 757-232-3612

9.LTB gas powered air compressor 337-930-0477

10.Mazda B3000 pickup 4×4 v-6 $5,000, pair of kerosene heaters buy both $90 ea., 1999 Ford F-150 $3,000 757-894-5713

11.Antique mantle clock possibly Seth-Thomas w/keys $100 obo, 32″ punching bag $50 obo, Acorn charcole grill $150 obo 757-894-0646

12.Seasoned firewood $15-250, kitchen hutch pine $125 obo, stage speakers for sale 757-710-1490