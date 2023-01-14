1.FOR SALE: 3 NEW Decorative Curtain Rods . Extends From 30″ Up To 84: $15 Pair Of Mirror Extenders For Towing Campers Or Trailers. $15. 10 Old Fashion HARD Plastic Milk Crates . $ 25

Call 757-894-7175 For Pictures or information.

2.WANTED- Old junk cars/trucks will pay cash for some.. can remove from barns, woods fields etc. 443-532-8805

3.Varity of X-Box games for sale 757-610-5194

4. On/Off road motorcycle $2,000, 1992 Mercury Cougar $3,000, 1996 Isuzu pick up $2,700 757-894-5713

5. Oak firewood for sale 410-726-4610

6.Set of living room tables $100, 2 table lamps $15 ea., curtains $40 757-442-9185

7.Yorkie puppies for sale, LTB dock poles 10′ or longer, 2002 GNC p/u 4×4 $14,000 607-437-4782

8.For sale eggs $5 doz., laying hens $11, white chickens $6 757-665-6279

9.Electric range $100 443-235-3597

10.AR-15 rifle 556/223 caliber w/scope and 30 round magazine $1,000 obo 757-894-6319