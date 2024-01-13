SWAP SHOP SATURDAY JANUARY 13, 2024

1.2 utility trailers a 6×8 for $700 and a 6×12 for $1,400, Stihl HT131 pole saw for $400 757-350-5873

2.F/S: 1994 seadoo jet ski and trailer. Ski needs work, it’s titled. Trailer is road ready but no title for it. Pictures available upon request please call or text 757-232-3612 Parksley area

3.Duck decoy table lamps. (2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at [email protected]. Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. 302-430-4645

4.Henry “GOLDEN BOY” 22 LR.BRASS RECIEVER AS NEW.BEAUTIFUL $525/OBO, MOSSBERG 410 PUMP SHOTGUN AS NEW CONDITION $425.00, TMH 12,000 WATT GENERATOR ELECTRIC START 16 HP Motor, Used 1 TIME.NEW CONDITION. Less than half price $675 757-894-9230

5.Looking for a 2 row planter 3 point hitch for a garden 757-990-1120

6.5 burner stainless steel gas stove oven does not work $300 757-710-2496

7.2005 Chevy 4 door pick up $3,200 obo 757-709-4318

8.5’x10′ utility trailer $350 757-678-6250

9.Wheel barrow $30 757-787-2963

10.Seasoned fire wood $150-250, bottom hutch $100, Nautilus treadmill $150 757-710-1490

11.LTB a pick up truck 757-607-6797

12.2 curved handle weed trimmers $100 ea., 42″ Craftsman riding mower $400, LF junk appliances/scrap metal 757-678-2566

13.LF 2 bedroom house/trailer for rent in Maryland, 1996 Honda Accord $1,500 410-422-8973

14.4 tires 35/1250r20 $75 each 757-824-0046

15.Ford custom rims w/tires $80, LF a minivan in good working condition 757-630-1995