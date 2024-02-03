SWAP SHOP SATURDAY FEBURARY 3, 2024

1.For sale two Nanco 4.80×12 trailer tires, Four 7-14.5 mobile home or trailer tires. Call for prices, Looking for some cement blocks. 757-710-6278

2.Duck decoy table lamp.(2)$50.00 each. 2.75″ thick walnut base. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] Used golf balls.$1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. Hand held clay bird throwers. One left hand, one right hand. $30.00each. 302-430-4645

3.Looking for a size 6 to 6 1/2 10k or 14k gold wedding band for a reasonable price 757-710-6779 text or call

4.Gas stove for sale burners work, oven does NOT work $200 757-709-1522

5.For sale 2 electric heaters call for price 757-919-0098

6.Free clothes 757-694-5044

7.Dresser $20, free queen size box spring 757-709-3197

8.Wooden model work boat 2 1/2′ w/glass case, 1999 Ford F-150 4×4 $3,000 757-894-5713

9.20 gauge shotgun $200, complete 2 tank fish tank set $75, 2 gumball machines $50 757-665-5415

10.Free kerosene tank, Martha Stewart pressure washer $40, wicker rocking chair $25 757-387-0503

11.Allis-Chalmers riding mower $300 obo, 1997 Yamaha Virago motorcycle $2,000 16′ dual axle utility/landscape trailer $2,300 757-742-2983

12.For sale 2 bedroom suits, appliances 757-710-3767

13.In search of a 10×10 or bigger canopy. 757-709-8949

14.Today at 30342 Big Pine Rd. open house until 4 pm, 2 full baths,3 bedrooms, renovated and completely furnished, appliances included call 607-437-4782