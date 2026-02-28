SWAP SHOP SATURDAY FEBURARY 28, 2026

February 28, 2026
1.For sale 2007 GMC Sierra pick up 4×4 757387-2044
2.Dresser $15, 2 phones $25 757-709-4752
3.Inversion table $50, new high chair $25, play pen $25 757-710-1025
4.1976 Cutlass Supreme $2,000, dresser for free 757-709-3474
5.Screen door $80, U.S flag 9’x4′ $20 757-350-1160
6.2001 Chevy 1500 4×4 $8,500 obo, 2007 Honda Rancher 400 4×4 $4,500, 2022 Honda Rukus scooter $2,500 obo 757-894-8518
7.Oil tank w/frame $300 610-348-7532
8.For sale 7 Victorian dolls, Whirlpool gas dryer $100 757-710-2231
9.For sale crossbow best reasonable offer 757-665-5415
10.For sale 1989 Chevy pick up 2 wheel drive 410-422-8973