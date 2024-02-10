SWAP SHOP SATURDAY FEBURARY 10, 2024

1.LTB: purple Martian birdhouse an octagon shaped is preferable. But I’ll consider any purple Martian birdhouse. F/S: heavy duty electric mortar/cement mixer in good working condition $250 OBO F/S: 17′ aluminum canoe and 2 paddles 2 adult life preservers and an anchor $250 firm Parksley area 757-232-3612 call or text

2.Looking for someplace or someone to repair riding lawnmower 757-787-7080

3.Looking to buy a hydraulic operated pull type disc harrow..8 or 10 foot wide 410-430-7128

4.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E: mail me at: [email protected] Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $30.00 each. 302-430-4645

5.Want to buy a single size old metal bead frame. Okay if it’s a bit rusty. 757-787-3932

6.Gas stove for sale burners work, oven does not $200 757-709-1522

7.1996 Chevy S-10 ext. cab $1,800, 2004 Chevy Blazer Extreme $1,800 757-919-0001

8.Attic exhaust fan 30″ $25, motorcycle jack $35 757-442-2203

9.3 pc. living room set $350 757-678-3436

10.8 drawer dresser w/mirror and night stand $150 obo, 4 rims for Ford or Mercury $25 ea., set of Cadillac wheels and tires $300 757-710-1490

11.Custom rims for a Ford Expedition 17″ $75 obo 757-630-1995

12.4 pc. antique furniture set 2 tables, desk and butcher block $300 631-774-3739

13.2002 Mazda pick up $4,500 firm, 61″ Yazoo mower $1,700, set of Jeep wheels w/245/75-17 tires $500 757-894-5713

14.1997 Yamaha Virago motorcycle w/helmets and cover $2,000, 7’x16′ utility/landscape trailer dual axle $2,500 obo 757-742-2983

15.LF 19″ chrome and black rims for a Ford Edge 757-350-1532

16.LF Ford tractor tires and rims 6 lug 6.00×16 rim width 5″ 410-726-1883

17.LF someone to do spring house cleaning 443-462-7166 call or text