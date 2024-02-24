SWAP SHOP SATURDAY FEBRUARY 24, 2024

1.Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. Hand held clay bird throwers. One left hand, one right hand. $30.00 each. 302-430-4645

2.LTB an old iron or metal bed with foot board and head board. It needs to be twin size. Rust or peeling paint is ok. 757-787-3932

3.Loveseat with 2 matching chairs. New green velvet upholstery. Excellent condition. All three pieces $225.00 757-905-0451 leave message.

4.China hutch $74 757-651-4093

5.LTB used video games, consoles, controllers 757-709-0509

6.DigiTech RP21d integrated tube processor with power supply. 100.00 The person that bought the AXL Guitar, I found the whammy bar. 757-694-5669

7.2001 Mazda B3000 4×4 p/u loaded $4,800 443-735-6078

8.Motorcycle helmets skull caps D.O.T approved $35 757-710-3340

9.LF someone to help install counter tops 757-710-4432

10.2002 Mazda 3000 p/u 4×4 $4,500, 61″ Yazoo zero turn mower $1,700, 2 1/2′ model work boat in glass case $300 757-894-5713

11.Tanning bed $400 804-436-7350

12.School bus $3,500, Army trailer $1,700 757-387-0392

13.2 all terrain tires on Chevy Silverado rims 265/65-18 732-245-9374

14.LF an electrician 757-710-2236

15.For sale Starting Line figurines 302-519-2569

16. For sale Stacked GE washer/dryer 443-397-7435