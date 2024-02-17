SWAP SHOP SATURDAY FEBRUARY 17, 2024

February 17, 2024
1.Duck decoy table lamps. (2) $50.00 each. Can semd photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected]. Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. Please leave message.  302-430-4645

2.Brown eggs 30 eggs $10, 18 eggs $6, 12 eggs $4 Located in new church.  757-894-9719

3.1999 Ford F-150 4×4  in good condition $3,000 757-894-5713

4.2 electric heaters one $50, one $45 757-919-0098

5.Four wheeler for sale $200 obo  757-894-6319

6.For sale 1996 Chevy S-10, 2004 Chevy Blazer Extreme 757-919-0001

7.Cast iron tubs and sinks for sale, 42″ Craftsman riding mower w/2 Stihl curved weed trimmers $500, will pick up junk appliances and scrap metal for free 757-678-2566

8.Set of new Subaru floor mats $40, wooden corner desk $50 757-694-5150

9.For sale antiques 757-710-3767

10.Solid oak lift top coffee table w/2 end tables complete set $150  in Exmore 315-240-6899

