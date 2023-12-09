SWAP SHOP SATURDAY DECEMBER 9, 2023

1.Eggs eggs n eggs did I mention we have eggs? 30 brown eggs $10, 18 eggs $12, 11 eggs $6 757-894-9719

2.300 gallon fuel tank with about a 150 gallons of fuel oil. Can be used for heating or farm equipment. It’s the same as diesel fuel. Asking $200 for fuel and tank. 757-607-6340

3.1942 Children’s book: The Secret of the Ancient Oak $15, Collectors book Beach Pails Classic Toys of the sound and surf $10, New Best Seller “Worthy” by Jada Pinkett Smith aka Will Smith ex wife $12 Can text pics 757-694-5660

4.WTB – In search of old BB guns & parts, specifically models manufactured in the USA with metal triggers. Feel free to text (photos welcomed) and rest assured, “I won’t shoot my eye out!” 757-710-6013

5.Trolling Motor. Never been used. It’s saltwater ready. Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transom mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

6.For sale 12 hens, 4 roosters, bucket of pecans $5 757-665-6279

7.For sale Chrysler van transmission, Chevy Suburban transmission 757-387-2256

8.Vespa scooter, needs rear tire $1,000 757-710-8326

9.De Walt chop saw $100, Ithaca double barrel 12 ga. shotgun $350 757-894-6319

10.2 kerosene heaters $100 ea., 2 Eden Pure electric heaters $90 ea., set of tires $500 757-894-5713

11.LF someone to patch a roof 757-350-0894

12.1998 Honda Accord $1,000 757-854-8622 ask for Duck

13.42″ Craftsman mower $400, weed trimmer $100, will pick up junk appliances/scrap metal for free 757-678-2566

14.Oven that sits on a counter FREE 757-894-0411

15.LF 1-2 bedroom trailer/house $700-800 month, 2000 Mercury Marquis $1,500 410-422-8973

16.Moving sale of furniture and household items 757-710-3767