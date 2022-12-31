  1. 2005 GMC Envoy $7,000, 2 utility trailers for sale, Isuzu Rodeo 4×4 $3,000 757-894-5713
  2. Electric range $150  443-335-3597
  3. 2002 Mitsubishi Galant $2,500 757-630-1995
  4. LF table w/3 chairs 757-709-4068
  5. Bell saw planer $100 757-694-1796
  6. LF a cheap reliable vehicle 410-422-8973
  7. Heavy duty dual axle equipment trailer $1,500, 60 ft. aluminum extension ladder $600 757-999-1042
  8. In search of clean full size mattress & box spring  757-607-7478
  9. LTB 28′-32′ extension ladder 410-430-7128
  10. LF electric bench model planer 980-264-2266
  11. 2007 Mazda 3 fully loaded $3,000  443-735-6078
  12. 4’x6′ Utility trailer $200 757-710-5284
  13. 10 gal. plastic boat fuel tank, fiberglass boat tank, assortment of fishing rods 757-787-1470
  14. 3 pc. living rm. table set $65, Girl’s mini Minnie Mouse kitchen set $60, 3 pc. baby crib set $10 757-678-3380