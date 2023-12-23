SWAP SHOP SATURDAY DECEMBER 23, 2023

1.Duck decoy table lamps. (2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. Used golf balls. $1.00each or $50.00 for a bucket full. 302-430-4645
2.LF a section 8 2 bedroom trailer or house 757-710-2496
3.Heavy duty utility trailer 20’x7′ dual axle $1,200 607-437-4782
4.Boat motor dolly FREE, LF old Stihl chainsaws, 100 gal. propane tank $100 757-442-2465
5.Yamaha PSR-175 keyboard $75 firm, Aeropostol hoodies $30 ea. seasoned fire wood for sale 757-710-1490
6.100+ goose decoys $200, sea duck rig $50, boat trailer for 15′ boat might need work $50 757-442-6669
7.Set of Ford 17″ rims 5 lug $75 obo 757-630-1995
8.2002 Mazda p/u 4×4 $5,000, pair of kerosene heaters $60 757-894-5713
9.$3,000 worth of solar panels for $1,100, LF someone to haul away scrap metal 757-709-9201
10.Pair of Tasman slippers size 9 $100 757-894-9808
11.LF 1-2 bedroom trailer or house $700-$800 mo. between Pocomoke and Salisbury 410-422-8973