SWAP SHOP SATURDAY DECEMBER 23, 2023

December 23, 2023
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.Duck decoy table lamps. (2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. Used golf balls. $1.00each or $50.00 for a bucket full.  302-430-4645

2.LF a section 8 2 bedroom trailer or house 757-710-2496

3.Heavy duty utility trailer 20’x7′ dual axle $1,200 607-437-4782

4.Boat motor dolly FREE, LF old Stihl chainsaws, 100 gal. propane tank $100 757-442-2465

Hertrich Ford December Service Special

5.Yamaha PSR-175 keyboard $75 firm, Aeropostol hoodies $30 ea. seasoned fire wood for sale 757-710-1490

6.100+ goose decoys $200, sea duck rig $50, boat trailer for 15′ boat might need work $50 757-442-6669

7.Set of Ford 17″ rims 5 lug $75 obo 757-630-1995

8.2002 Mazda p/u 4×4 $5,000, pair of kerosene heaters $60 757-894-5713

9.$3,000 worth of solar panels for $1,100, LF someone to haul away scrap metal 757-709-9201

10.Pair of Tasman slippers size 9  $100  757-894-9808

11.LF 1-2 bedroom trailer or house $700-$800 mo. between Pocomoke and Salisbury 410-422-8973

 

Hardees Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

December 23, 2023, 9:56 am
Clear sky
N
Clear sky
45°F
0 mph
Apparent: 45°F
Pressure: 1032 mb
Humidity: 81%
Winds: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 0.89
Sunrise: 7:15 am
Sunset: 4:48 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber