Swap Shop items from Saturday, December 16, 2023

1. 42 inch CRAFTSMAN RIDING MOWER $400 CAST IRON BATH TUBS AND SINKS… LF FOR JUNK APPLIANCES OR SCRAP METAL.. 678-2566

2. 302 430 4645

Duck decoy table lamps (2) 2.75″ thick walnut wood base. $50.00 each.

Can provide photo of lamp.

“E” mail me at [email protected]

3. 757-710-1025 WOODEN SNOW MAN SIGNS..$20 FOR THE LARGE $15 SMALLER..

4. 410 430 0476

Items Washburn Acoustic Guitar in very good condition. Sounds great. With case. $175 obo.

Vintage early 20’s Snap On tools. Some are very rare. Call for more info.

1920’s Prentiss Bulldog No. 92 vise in very good condition. $200 obo.

Can provide pictures upon reqt.

5. LF A 100 LB PROPANE CYLINDAR FOR A REASONABLE PRICE 387-2114.

6. 757 709 0360 looking for 3 bedroom rental need Asap

7. Dean Ukulele, $80 obo

Set of 4 used Goodyear Wrangler Radial Tires. Size 235-75-15, $60

Call or text 804-695-7876

8. QUAY MOTORCYCLE 2019 400 MILES.. ON OFF ROAD..$1500…4 245 75 17 JEEP CHEROKEE WHEELS $500 FOR ALL 4 ROUND KEROSENE HEATERS $100 EACH..3 FOR 275 .. 894-5713..WILL SWAP FOR RIFLE..

9. 12 GA DOUBLE BARREL SHOTGUN… ITHACA WITH CASE.. 55 HUNDRED LB WINCH WITH REMOTE NEW $150… 894-6319

10. LF 20 GA SINGLE SHOT SHOTGUN… GC.. GOOD PRICE 710-5451

11. DRESSER $25.. GC.. 709-3197

12. LF TRUCK TIRES 235-85-16 709-8091

13.Good morning. For sale: New, never used hot water heater tall model, 40 gallon electric 240 volt, manufactured by American Water Heater Company. Model #E6N-40H-100 Was purchased 2 years ago, was being ready for install, but never did.. Has sat in garage for last 2 years. $320 OBO. 757-789-3058

14. RIDING LAWN MOWER PARTS CRAFTSMAN AND TROY BILT… ADJUSTIBLE LADDER RACK FOR PICK UP $50 0B0 97 YAMAHA 1100 GC.. $2750 OBO.757 .742-2983

15. 17.F 42 INCH GRASS CUTTER $400 ELECTRIC PANEL BOX $75.. INTERIOR,…. 2THRUSH MUFFLERS $30 894-8518

16. 50 LB BAGS OF SORGUM $8 894 0114

17. LF GOOD BURNING FIREWOOD OAK OR HICKORY.. SEASONED 693-0007

18. LF ONE OR 2 BEDROOM PLACE FOR RENT… 2000 MERCURY MARQUIS… 410-422-8973