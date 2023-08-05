SWAP SHOP SATURDAY AUGUST 5, 2023

August 5, 2023
1.Looking for a gate for a fenced in yard. 757-694-5660
2.Looking for a rollator. Also have girls size 12 clothes new with tags 757-694-8373
3.LF 4 dining room or kitchen chairs 757-710-4003
4.Large garden cart $100, women’s recliner/rocker $100, Large 2 room tent $200 757-694-5150
5.LF Briggs & Stratton 24 hp. mower for a riding grass cutter 757-709-2874
6.Ridgway grandfather clock $300 obo 757-442-2203
7.For sale 2 new adjustable baby gates 757-919-0098
8.8 boxes of hard wood flooring nail gun and staples $800, 2022 side by side ATV 4×4 automatic $9,000 607-437-4782
9.LF 1-2 bedroom trailer in Maryland 410-422-8973