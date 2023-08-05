SWAP SHOP SATURDAY AUGUST 5, 2023

August 5, 2023
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.Looking for a gate for a fenced in yard.  757-694-5660

2.Looking for a rollator. Also have girls size 12 clothes new with tags  757-694-8373

3.LF 4 dining room or kitchen chairs 757-710-4003

4.Large garden cart $100, women’s recliner/rocker $100, Large 2 room tent $200  757-694-5150

5.LF Briggs & Stratton 24 hp. mower for a riding grass cutter 757-709-2874

6.Ridgway grandfather clock $300 obo 757-442-2203

7.For sale 2 new adjustable baby gates  757-919-0098

8.8 boxes of hard wood flooring nail gun and staples $800, 2022 side by side ATV 4×4 automatic $9,000 607-437-4782

Alexa Coastal Country 300

9.LF 1-2 bedroom trailer in Maryland 410-422-8973

 

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

August 6, 2023, 9:19 pm
Partly cloudy
SSE
Partly cloudy
76°F
9 mph
real feel: 80°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 9 mph SSE
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:10 am
sunset: 8:07 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru