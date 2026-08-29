SWAP SHOP SATURDAY AUGUST 29, 2026

1. G E, electric clothes dryer for sale, works like brand new, front top load, bronze in color.. selling for $200 or best offer call 757-678-2307

2.Father and son team looking for vintage items and small antiques. From record albums, hunting and fishing items and collectibles, to glassware, small furniture and old jewelry. Anything unique and fun to learn about. It can be one item or a whole truckload. We buy old stuff. Man cave and garage stuff too! 757-692-0351.

3.New 1,200 BTU window air conditioner $350, cherry vanity set $70 757-710-0333

4.John Deere riding mower 42″ deck $1,000 firm 757-709-0093

5.Cast iron claw foot tub $100, fiberglass tub $100 703-922-7503

6.Electric bike $1,550 757-693-0478

7.10″ Craftsman radial arm saw $75 757-442-2203

8.Utility trailer $800, assortment of new and used tools for sale 443-667-2363

9.Work needed on a 2008 Chevy Uplander, 125 Cub Cadet mower 703-944-7028

10.For sale John Deere 3600 tractor w/bush hog 757-350-1211

11.2 Hancook tires 245-75/R16 $25 each 757-894-8118

12.FREE pine shats 757-710-9689

13.1) 1985 Squarebody Chevy C/K, 3/4 ton pickup truck. Runs but needs some body work. Great classic project truck. 2 wheel drive. $900 or best offer.

2) Chevy small-block V8, 350 motor with custom cam upgraded, and Holley 4-barrel carburetor not yet installed. A super performance project for car or truck. $1,200 or best offer.

3). Allis-Chalmers WD-45 tractor with good rubber and decent motor. Needs a good farm to work on after a little tinkering. Price negotiable. For more info call 757-387-2635.

14.LF someone to install a radio in a van 757-894-0113